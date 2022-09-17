Regional West Foundation announces scholarship award

The Board of Directors at Regional West Foundation announces that $21,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 15 students enrolled at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) School of Nursing.

Each award will be split between the 2022 fall and 2023 spring semesters.

The Regional West Foundation $5,000 scholarship was awarded to Darren Wells.

Five students were awarded $5,000 Gerke scholarships, including Jessica Badje, Sarah Salomon, Katelin Agler, Ashley Grassia, and Michele Hesse. Jerad Phillips and Emma Leggott were each awarded $2,500 Gerke scholarships.

Haleigh Crable and Alyssa Dishman each received $1,000 Lovercheck scholarships.

A $1,000 Coleman scholarship was awarded to Jamison Harvey, a $1,000 Dill scholarship to Kaitlyn Jensen, and a $1,000 Connell scholarship to Emma Johnson.

Kathryn Blankenship received a $1,000 M. Streeks Brown scholarship and Nabil Njie was awarded the $1,000 Ehrman scholarship.

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in healthcare. Today, the Foundation’s success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.