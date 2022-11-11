Regional West Foundation awards $5,500 in scholarships

The Regional West Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $5,500 in scholarships have been awarded to 10 students through West Nebraska Blood Center Scholarships.

Grace Anderson, Tasha Knaub, and Karalyn Stevens each were awarded $1,000; Audra Nolting and John West each receive $500; and Cindy Dinh, Jamie Mennemeyer, Kristin Rasmussen, Sheila Renteria Salgado, and Destinee Spurlin each are to receive $300.

To be eligible for a West Nebraska Blood Center Scholarship, students must be pursuing a career in laboratory medicine (this includes medical laboratory scientist, medical laboratory technician, cytotechnologist, histotechnologist, pathological assistant, and pathologist).

The awards are for the 2022 fall semester.

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in healthcare. Today, the Foundation’s success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.