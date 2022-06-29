Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology students, administrator earn statewide recognition

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Two students and an administrator from the Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology earned special recognition at the annual Nebraska Society of Radiologic Technologist (NSRT) conference.

During the conference, students compete in multiple categories through exhibits or timed events that test the student’s knowledge.

Student Christian Eubanks took second place with his scientific exhibit, and first-year student Emily Schmidt placed in the top 10 among all participants in the student test competition in Radiologic Technology.

In addition, Program Director Stephanie Cannon, MSRS, RT(R)(ARRT), was named the State of Nebraska Technologist of the Year. Cannon said she is proud of her award because the nomination and the award are voted on by her peers.

As a graduate of the School of Radiologic Technology program herself, Cannon said the recognition the program received reflects the commitment shown by the students and staff members.

“It shows that we’re invested in having a professional presence in the radiologic technology world,” she said. “We really try to put those professional values forward in our students as we help them on their path to becoming radiologic technologists.”

Regional West Imaging Services Director Josh Lively, BS, RT(R)(VI), MHA, said the school’s leadership regularly receives reports of how well program graduates are doing in their professional fields.

People reach out from a lot of facilities and talk about how fantastic the technologists are from here, and how well prepared they are to enter the workforce,” Lively said.

In the ever-changing radiologic technology field, Regional West School of Radiologic Technology staff as well as students are tasked to keep up with changes to enable the program to stay current.

Lively said the program is important to Regional West since many of its radiology technologists are graduates of the program.

Our technologists are encouraging our students and building them up,” Lively said. “They’re very proud of the school and the profession. You continue to see that with the engagement that we have at the state level with our graduates’ representation on the state boards.”

At the conference, the NSRT elected its board representatives. Among those elected from Regional West were Darren Wells, president elect; Karen Prouty, treasurer; and Randy Prouty, advisory board representative. Cannon was elected board chair.