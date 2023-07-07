Regional West celebrated nine high school students who completed health care profession internships at a recognition program April 26.

Seven students from Scottsbluff High School and two students from Gering High School spent a semester exploring healthcare careers through observation with Regional West professionals. Students observed in areas such as surgery, ICU/Critical Care, and the Birth and Infant Care Center, as well as Regional West Physicians Clinics. At the recognition program, each student received a certificate and a small gift commemorating his or her experience.

“The knowledge students gain from observing helps strengthen their choice to become part of the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Linda Alfred, Regional West recruitment specialist. “These students have taken steps to get experience while making connections. I hope they treasure the first step they took with Regional West.”

Scottsbluff High School senior Halsey Clark shadowed hospitalists, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Internal Medicine, and Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Clark plans to become a physician assistant specializing in women’s health or oncology, and said her internship helped her narrow down her choices.

“From hearing babies’ heartbeats in the Women’s Center to seeing the Emergency Department with the hospitalists, I got to help a lot of different patients,” she said. “When you’re first looking into careers you get the Google explanation, but when you job shadow you can see what healthcare professionals actually do on a daily basis.”

Regional West offers job shadowing opportunities year-round. To learn more about Regional West’s job shadowing program, contact Linda Alfred at Linda.Alfred@rwhs.org, or visit https://www.rwhs.org/careers/job-shadowing-regional-west.