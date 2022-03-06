Reinke honors Deines Irrigation technician with Platinum PLUS Service Award

(DESHLER, Neb.) – Reinke announces that Charles Hoover with Deines Irrigation in Gering has earned the Platinum PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is the most elite technical service designation awarded by Reinke.

“Earning the Platinum PLUS Certified Technician title is a significant achievement and qualifies him to provide the highest level of service available to growers,” said Ken Goodall, Director of North American sales, Reinke. “Charles has completed the most extensive technical service training offered to Reinke dealers and we’re proud to recognize their hard work.”

The Platinum PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of six technical service training classes and tests. Hoover received the Platinum PLUS award by scoring more than 90 percent on all six tests.

“Qualified service technicians are extremely important to growers when they make their buying decisions,” added Goodall. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently educate dealers across the country to the highest levels of service capabilities possible all in an effort to further our commitment to the growers we serve.”

