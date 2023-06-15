CHADRON – Chadron State College students and employees gathered Wednesday, April 19 in the Student Center Ballroom for the eighth annual Rising Sophomore Awards ceremony.

President of CSC,Randy Rhine, who is retired at the end of June, was the guest speaker. He encouraged those in attendance to continue to follow their dreams and goals even when obstacles appear. He shared his first plans in college included pre-medicine and pre-law, before he discovered a career path and mentors in the field of higher education.

Several awards were given to current CSC students who have exemplified leadership in their classes or through campus involvement. The list of Panhandle and eastern Wyoming honorees were:

Academic Departmental Awards

Business: Accounting Option: Alicia Gutierrez of Bayard; Accounting, CPA path: Tzu-Yang Lin of Bayard.

Business Information Systems: Elizabeth Swayze of Sidney; Business, Marketing, and IT Education grades 6-12: Christopher Anderson of Lingle, Wyo.

History: Hunter Townsend of Chadron; History Education grades 7-12.

Music: Carter Haskell of Alliance: Music Education grades PK-12: Dylan Gieseler of Chadron.

Sciences: Biology, Environmental Biology: Lydia Peters of Sidney; Biology, Pre-Medical Laboratory Science: Karalyn Stevens of Sidney; Biology, Pre-Medicine: John Fortner of Sidney;Biology, Pre-Physical Therapy: Paige Pritchard of Sidney;

Social Work: Zoey Wright of Sidney, Neb.

Special Awards

Academic Grit: Chase Isenbart of Chappell

This award recognizes a rising sophomore who has made significant steps in his or her academic development. This award recipient will demonstrate noticeable growth in the areas of academic achievement and will have utilized campus resources such as advising and tutoring to have done so.

Diversity in Thought and Experience: Elisha Barron of Morrill

This award recognizes a rising sophomore who is a strong and active advocate for diverse communities and challenges and supports students to engage beyond that which is comfortable. Students were nominated by faculty, staff, and their freshman peers.

Resident Hall Citizen of the Year: Gabriel Varvel of Hay Springs

This award seeks to recognize one rising sophomore from the resident halls for outstanding service to her or his floor. The recipient will have demonstrated engaged citizenship, including leadership, self-governance and peer accountability.

Student Leader of the Year: Paige Prichard of Sidney

This award is given to the rising sophomore who has made significant accomplishments as an identified leader on campus during the current academic year. For the purposes of this award, leadership is measured by affecting positive change on campus. Specifically, nominees will be given high consideration for having a positive impact on the CSC community.

Working Eagle: Hannah Wohl of Hay Springs

This award recognizes a rising sophomore who has effectively balanced academics with his or her on- or off-campus job.