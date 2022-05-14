Rising Sophomores recognized with awards

CHADRON – Chadron State College students and employees gathered Tuesday in the Student Center Ballroom for the seventh annual Rising Sophomore Awards ceremony. Daphne Bishop, Assistant Professor in Business, served as the guest speaker.

CSC faculty and staff nominated students for the majority of the awards. Students were invited to submit nominations for the Excellence in the Advancement of Social Justice Award and the Student Peer-Leader of the Year Award.

Department Awards, Outstanding Student

Art: Carina McNay, Art Studio.

Business: Elizabeth Tidball, Accounting Option; Kaci Wickersham, Agribusiness; Blaine Johnson, Business Management; Elle Ravenscroft, General Business Option; Vivian Pease, Accounting CPA Option; Rylan Aguallo, Finance Option; Hannah Martian, Marketing Option.

Criminal Justice/Legal Studies: Patrick Blake – Justice Studies: Criminal Justice; Megan Hodgson – Justice Studies: Legal Studies.

Education: Emmali Taylor, Special Education; Joslyn Strohschein, Elementary Education; Livia Elle Castellanous, Middle Level Education.

English: Destiny Rundquist, English Studies with Creative Writing; Hadley Markowski, English Language Arts 7-12.

Family and Consumer Sciences: Alyssa Springer, 6-12 Family Consumer Science Education.

Health and Physical Education: Teegan Love, Physical Education PK-12; Devyn Thornton, Sports and Recreation Management – Athletic Training.

History: Myles Jensen, Social Science Education; Julie Skavdahl, History.

Mathematics: Lauren Zimmerman, Mathematics Education.

Music: Alyssa “Rayne” Charging Thunder, Music Industry; Karley Patterson, Music PK-12

Political Science: Ruhama Molla.

Psychological Sciences: Katrina Christensen.

Rangeland: Makennen Havlat, Rangeland Management.

Sciences: Chance Cooper, Physical Science with Chemistry Option for Pre-Dentistry; Bailey Scherbarth, Physical Science with Chemistry Option for Pre-Medicine; Brianna Smith, Physical Science with Chemistry Option for Pre-Veterinary Medicine; Paige Boitz, Physical Science with Chemistry Option for Pre-Pharmacy; Jadyn Hamann, Pre-Nursing; Tessa Hilker, Radiology; Sarah Wallace, Radiology; Cobie Bila, Pre-Physician Assistant; Colton Rosane, General Biology; Katelyn Diehl, Biological Resources; Kirby Corfield, Secondary Education; Jersie Misegadis, Occupational Therapy; Alyssa Myers, Pre-Physical Therapy; Alec Langan, Pre-Pharmacy.

Social Work: Emily Beye

Theater: Trista Topil, Performance/Direction Optionl Isabella Ashley, Design/Tech Option

Individual Awards

Student Peer-Leader of the Year: Ella O’Brien. This award recognizes a rising sophomore who has been an effective peer-leader. Peer-leaders play a variety of roles including mentor, teacher, friend, and cheerleader.

Resident Hall Citizen of the Year Award: Byron “BJ” Kynard. This award seeks to recognize one rising sophomore from the resident halls for outstanding service to her or his floor.

Working Eagle Award: Asia Graham. The Working Eagle Award recognizes a rising sophomore who has effectively balanced academics with his or her on-campus or off-campus job.

Unsung Hero Award: Logan Parde. This award recognizes a rising sophomore who works behind-the-scenes consistently going above and beyond the call of duty.

Community Engagement: Emily Beye

This award recognizes the efforts of a rising sophomore who is living out a vision of connections between campus and community through service and giving.

Student Leader of the Year: Saxon Wright

This award recognizes a rising sophomore who has a zest for life and learning, a strong commitment to CSC and the community and a demonstrated belief in the goodness of all people

Diversity in Thought and Experience: Rachel Bell

This award recognizes a rising sophomore who is a strong and active advocate for diverse communities and challenges and supports students to engage beyond that which is comfortable.

Excellence in The Advancement of Social Justice Award: Jamal Browder

This award recognizes a rising sophomore whose single action or repeated behaviors has moved the college forward in its commitment to building an inclusive and just community.

Academic Grit Award: Katrina Christensen

The Academic Grit Award recognizes a rising sophomore who has made significant steps in his or her academic development. This award recipient will demonstrate noticeable growth in the areas of academic achievement and will have utilized campus resources.

First Generation Eagle Award: Sheila Renteria Salgado

The First-Generation Eagle Award recognizes a rising sophomore who would be the first in his or her family to attain a 4-year degree when he or she graduates. This award recipient will have successfully navigated the academic, financial, and social aspects of college life.

Artist of the Year: Alyssa “Rayne” Charging Thunder

This award recognizes musical, theatrical, writing, or artistic creativity of a rising sophomore at CSC who has made an outstanding contribution to the musical, theater or artistic life of the college through demonstration, performance, composition, and/or group leadership.

Student Athlete of the Year Award: Aliyah Rothstein

This award recognizes a CSC rising sophomore whose work and service on or off the athletic field or gym represents excellence in academics and service. The recipient of the award is a strong and active advocate for student athleticism.

Overall Determination Award: Katrina Christensen

This award recognizes a rising sophomore who has taken the opportunities that have been presented to them and turns them into action.

Student Leadership Award: Megan Hodgson

This award recognizes the efforts of a rising sophomore who has demonstrated excellence in serving as a voice for the student body, campus efforts, and leadership and participation across campus.

James H. Powell Jr. Academic Achievement Award: Isabelle Lucius

The James H. Powell Jr. Academic Achievement Award recognizes a rising sophomore who participated in the Transitional Studies Program and has demonstrated excellence within the Transitional Studies courses, programming, and resources to achieve his or her academic goals. This award comes with a $500 scholarship.

The Young Eagle Award: Molly Langhorst

This award is given to the rising sophomore who has made significant accomplishments as an identified leader on campus during the current academic year. For the purposes of this award, leadership is measured by affecting positive change on campus. Specifically, nominees will be given high consideration for having a positive impact on the Chadron State College community.