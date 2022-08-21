 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONOR

Samantha Wilhelm named Chancellor's Scholar at Nebraska

Samantha JoAnn Wilhelm, of Scottsbluff, is one of three University of Nebraska-Lincoln students recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Wilhelm is a criminology and criminal justice major in the UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service. Her mother is Lynnette Wilhelm.

Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

