Scholarships awarded to three Panhandle students

The Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) announced the recipients for its first annual Panhandle Research and Extension Center Student Scholarship.

Laura Albro from Bayard, Faith Miller from Mullen and Braelyn Shrewsbury from Alliance were all awarded $1,000. The scholarship fund was created after Gering High School students won state and national awards sponsored by Samsung Corporation demonstrating drone use in agricultural settings. As the sponsor for these students, PREC was awarded $20,000 from Samsung. This gift was matched by then-University President Hank Bounds. Further donations from fundraisers, including the recent 2022 Glow Big Red campaign, have provided PREC the opportunity to begin awarding this scholarship annually.

Each was asked to send a brief bio and what this scholarship was going to help them achieve:

Laura Albro — I attended Bayard High School and during that time, I was highly involved in many activities: FFA, Student Council, cross country, Quiz Bowl, Student Lead Team, and National Honor Society. I also participated in 4-H for 10 years. In the fall, I will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and majoring in horticulture or agronomy with an Engler Entrepreneurial minor. I’m not quite sure what career I want to have, but I have a dream to own a greenhouse/floral shop one day. This scholarship is important to me not only because it will help me through college, but also because it is another step towards realizing my dreams.

Faith Miller — I’m from Mullen. I am a Nebraska FFA state officer this year and will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to become a veterinarian. This scholarship is important to me because I want to open the first equine surgical facility in the Sandhills in the future, and this helps me to accomplish my dream.

Braelyn Shrewsbury — This scholarship is important to me because it is helping me to fund my dream of becoming a Veterinary Technician. I recently graduated from Alliance High School where I was involved in FFA, 4-H, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, dance and track. In the fall I will be attending Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture to pursue a degree in Veterinary Technology. I am hoping to come back to the Alliance area and continue working for the Alliance Animal Clinic as a licensed veterinary technician.