Scotsbluff woman graduates Kansas State University with honors

MANHATTAN, KANSAS — Ashlynn Haun, of Scottsbluff, was among more than 3,100 students who completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. Graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries.

The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

For outstanding academic performance, 727 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 248 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 269 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 210 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

Haun earned a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders and was recognized as Magna Cum Laude.