Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau awards scholarships

The Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau has awarded three $500 scholarships and one $1000 Larry Birdsall Memorial Scholarship. The recipients of the three $500 scholarships are Isabella Soto, Jonathan Pieper, and Teagan Flick. The recipient of the $1000 Larry Birdsall Memorial Scholarship is Bernadette Pieper.

Isabella Soto is a recent graduate of Morrill High School. Soto plans to attend Chadron State College and obtain a degree in Agribusiness. Soto is the daughter of Juan and Luanna Soto.

Jonathan Pieper is a recent graduate of Eastern Wyoming College. Pieper plans to attend the University of Wyoming and obtain a degree in Ag finance. Pieper is the son of Paul and Jane Pieper.

Teagan Flick is currently attending Bryan College of Health Sciences and working to obtain a degree in nursing. Flick is the daughter of Mike and Tera Flick.

Bernadette Pieper is a recent graduate of Mitchell High School. Pieper plans to attend Casper Community College and obtain a degree in Human Communications. Pieper is the daughter of Paul and Jane Pieper,