Scottsbluff dealership earns prestigious Board of Governors award

Scottsbluff dealership Team Toyota was recently presented with the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA). Each year, TMNA presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction.

The President’s Board of Governors Award pays homage to Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.

Team Toyota is located at 2014 East 20th Place in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. For more information on the dealership, call 308-365-0078 or visit www.teamtoyotascottsbluff.com.