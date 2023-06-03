The Scottsbluff Elks Lodge 1367 presented more than $30,000 in scholarships to Panhandle students on May 25.
Scholarships presented were:
J.B. Ferguson Golf Scholarship, $750: Treyten York, Scottsbluff High School
McQuillan Marauders Scholarship, $750: Treyten York, Scottsbluff High School
Past Exalted Ruler Scholarships, $750: Destina Cervantes, Scottsbluff High School, and Treyten York, Scottsbluff High School.
WNCC Scholarships, $750: Halsey Clark, Scottsbluff High School, and Veronica Hall, Scottsbluff High School.
Baltes Memorial Scholarships, $750: Halsey Clark, Scottsbluff High School; Kourtney Hawk, Chadron High School; Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard High School; Emily Hutton, Gering High School; Thomas Kaus, Chadron High School and Mackenzie Liakos, Bridgeport High School.
Elks National Foundation (ENF) Most Valuable Student Scholarships:
• Boys: First place, $1,200, Thomas Kaus, Chadron High School; second place, $1,000, Kason Loomis, Alliance High School; third place, $800, Michael Mickey, Scottsbluff High School; $750, Drew Leisy, Bridgeport High School; $750, Wyatt Soule, Gering High School; $750, Parker Farrenkopf, Bridgeport High School; $750, Lawrence Miller, Bayard High School; and $750, Brayden Binger, Hay Springs High School.
• Girls: First place, $1,200, Mackenzie Liakos, Bridgeport High School; second place, $1,000, Ruthie Loomis-Gotl, Bridgeport High School; third place, $800, Destiny Gonzales, Gering High School; $750, Hannah Boyd, Gering High School; $750, Brooke Margheim, Scottsblluff High School; $750, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard High School; $750, Brinna Phillips, Hemingford High School; $750, Rylie Wright, Hemingford High School; $750, November Diers, Chadron High School; $750, Claire Linders, Bridgeport High School; $750, Jaime Modec, Scottsbluff High School; $750,Sarah Arellano, Scottsbluff High School; $750, Mia Arnold, Scottsbluff High School; $750, Kierra Miller, Bayard High School; $750, Makenzie Budke, Gering High School; $750, Bethany Nichols, Bridgeport High School; $750, Zoie Clause, Bayard High School; $750, Maria Ayala, Scottsbluff High School; $750, Rilee Carrier, Bridgeport High School.