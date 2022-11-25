Scottsbluff receives recognition for work with disabled employees

A Scottsbluff business is among five Nebraska VR partners that received awards for their role in creating inclusive workplaces and advocacy for disability employment.

The 2022 Disability Employment and Inclusion Awards highlight the successful partnership between Nebraska VR and the businesses and communities they serve. Nebraska VR offers individualized programs to help people with disabilities find employment consistent with their interests, priorities, strengths, talents, and choices while working with businesses to find and keep quality employees.

Nebraska Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison commended those receiving the award. “Recognizing individuals and businesses who have adopted inclusive hiring practices to build successful and thriving Nebraska workplaces is important,” said Frison. “Their efforts to ensure their workforce reflects their communities is a model for others. This leadership helps all Nebraskans have access to learning, earning, and living.”

Frison also recognized Nebraska VR staff members who provide employment services to clients and businesses as well as those who work with students in each Nebraska high school.

KLM Products Group/Candy Barn Express, of Scottsbluff, garnered the Small Business Partner Recognition Award. distributes products and candy sold online from their Scottsbluff location. As one of the fastest growing candy distributors in the United States, they are adding a second shift and want to continue to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities. In the past year through hosting both on-the-job exploration and supported employment experiences, they were able to meet job candidates and ensure the job duties were a good fit which resulted in two hires. Owner Patrick Maag said he appreciates the loyal reliable employees the business has hired and considers their contribution to the company as a competitive advantage in the marketplace, according a press release.

The Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council (SRC) selected the recipients from nominees submitted by Nebraska VR Business Account Managers and Employment Specialists.