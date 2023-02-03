OMAHA — College of Saint Mary announces its dean's list and president's honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2022 semester. In total, 143 students were named to the dean's list, while 89 were named to the president's honor roll.

"Congratulations to our students for earning this tremendous honor, which is a result of the hard work they put in during the semester," said Dr. Kimberly Allen, vice president of academic and student affairs. "I'm so proud of them, their accomplishments and their commitment to excellence in the classroom."

Among the students honored on the Dean's List was: Kymber Shallenberger, of Scottsbluff, Biology, Sophomore.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary's Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.