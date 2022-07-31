Scottsbluff student named to Northwestern College Dean's List

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Olivia Schaub, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 369 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Of them, 245 students earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk.
Schaub is a senior majoring in exercise science from Scottsbluff.