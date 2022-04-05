 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Scottsbluff students earn a spot on Northwestern College Dean’s list

ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Jeremiah Delzer and Olivia Schaub, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 428 students qualified for the Dean’s List.

Delzer is a senior majoring in history and secondary education from Scottsbluff. He was among students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and is considered a Collegiate Scholar.

Schaub is a junior majoring in exercise science from Scottsbluff.

