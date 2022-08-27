Sheila Hort retires after 27 years with Scottsbluff

Sheila Hort retired on Aug. 26 after 27 years with the City of Scottsbluff. Sheila began her career with the city in 1995 as a paid firefighter; she’d been a volunteer since 1991.

She worked her way through the ranks and became the first paid female fire captain for the City of Scottsbluff in 2000, where she remained captain until 2004.

Sheila then became a prevention officer for the fire department, performing various duties related to fire awareness and safety. In 2011, Sheila moved to Developmental Services, where she has been a code administrator.

The City of Scottsbluff and its employees would like to thank Sheila Hort for her hard work, dedication, and loyalty over these last 27 years. It isn’t every day that you find employees like her. She will be missed around the office. Congratulations on your retirement, Sheila.