SHS Drill team competes at NDA dance camp

The SHS Drill Team attended the NDA dance camp in at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln June 20-22.

Scottsbluff received a superior rating on their home routine and the innovative choreography trophy on day one. They received the “Above and Beyond” certificate and Dawson Iasillo received a “Pin It Forward” award. Individual evaluations were on day 3 and each member of the team received two blue ribbons for their superior performance of two dances. The drill team came home with the gold plaque for its first place finish in the team performance competition in their division on day four.

The drill team also received a spirit stick every day at camp for their hard work and positive attitude. Several members received individual merit ribbons for technique, showmanship, and spirit.

Eight members of the team received All American ribbons (Dawson Iasillo, Liz Fuss, Zavanah Chavez, Nadaley Tarr, Emma Marks, Elia Ybarra, Sierra Little, and Hannah Shaddick). Three members were chosen for the All American team (Dawson Iasillo, Zavanah Chavez, and Emma Marks).

The drill team also received a bid to NDA nationals and will be attending the competition in Orlando, Florida, March.