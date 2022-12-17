SHS senior selected as finalist for ROTC scholarship

SHS senior Michael Mickey has been selected as a finalist for the J-100 Character-in-Leadership Scholarship offered by AFJROTC.

The J-100 scholarship program focuses on character, leadership, citizenship, and diversity and it inspires future leaders to seek careers in the US Air Force and Space Force. The J-100 program is open to all eligible AFJROTC cadets and is designed to provide an extraordinary opportunity for our diverse pool of candidates. Cadets must meet GPA, ACT/SAT and Physical Fitness eligibility criteria in order to be considered.

Mickey is one of 200 national finalists who will be interviewed by the selection board via zoom and 100 of the finalists will be awarded the scholarship.

The scholarship consists of four years of 100% paid tuition at any university, or crosstown partner, with an AFROTC detachment and a $10,000 per-year allowance for university-owned/ on-campus housing, an annual book stipend, and a monthly cadet stipend.