SHS student selected for NMEA All State Band

Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.

Dan Sodomka, director of Band Affairs for the Nebraska Music Education Association, announced recently that Scottsbluff student Zachary Wharton, Bari Sax, was among the 161 students selected to be a part of the 2022 All-State Band.

Cynthia Johnston Turner, dean —Faculty of Music at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, served as guest conductor of the group. The band will rehearsed Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2022 NMEA Conference/Clinic. They performed a final public concert on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.