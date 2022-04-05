Sidney student Daniel Bashtovoi nominated to U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Daniel J. Bashtovoi, a graduating senior at Sidney High School, has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 1.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2022.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of the nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community.

A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

Daniel is the child of Denis and Amy Bashtovoi.