Sidney student McKenzie Moore receives art awards from Concordia University

McKenzie Moore of Sidney received awards when Concordia University’s department of art announced this year's awards and scholarship recipients during the annual Student Art Show on April 4.

Moore received the Wayne and Wanda Lillich Endowment - Lillich Graphic Design Award. This award recognizes a student or students in graphic design that exemplifies professionalism, high attention to the craft of the discipline, and overall quality of their design work.

She was also among students receiving a scholarship through the Marxhausen Endowment. Established by Reinhold Marxhausen and family, these scholarship awards recognize great artwork across a broad group of students and media. This award scholarship is open to all art majors and minors currently enrolled at Concordia University and who will be returning for classes the following year. Students are selected by the faculty of the Department of Art during the department's annual Student Art Exhibition.

The annual Student Art Show was on display in the Marxhausen Gallery of Art from March 27 to April 12.

"We have the privilege of teaching and working with students who are not only talented but determined. Building relationships with and investing in their lives is what helps us and them to understand their unique visual language," Don Robson, chair of Concordia's Art Department, said. "This year's annual Student Art Exhibition is but one example of their dedication and one that can be shared with the community at Concordia."