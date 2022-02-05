 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SNHU announces fall 2021 President's List
SNHU announces fall 2021 President's List

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Panhandle students to make the 2021 President’s List:

Dayla Weskamp, Scottsbluff; Arianna Nouragas, Sidney.

