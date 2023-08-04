MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates two Panhandle students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms ran from January to May.

Kelsey Ashford, of Scottsbluff, and Ryan Foults, of Alliance, were named to the list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.