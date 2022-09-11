Soil and Water Conservation Society honors award winners

A Bridgeport man was among six leaders in Nebraska resource conservation, as well as the Nebraska Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society (SWCS), were honored by the International SWCS at this year’s international SWCS Annual Conference in Denver. The Nebraska Chapter SWCS also honored 4 individuals recently at the state chapter meeting.

The society is a nonprofit scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the science and art of good land use and improvement of natural resources.

Edwin Harms, of Bridgeport, was awarded one of two Society Service Awards,in recognition of Society members for service to their chapter or to the Society. Ed was hired as a conservationist by the USDA Soil Conservation Service in 1971 and retired from NRCS in 2011.

Ed served in seven different SCS/NRCS field offices throughout Nebraska. Ed worked with farmers and ranchers in onsite planning, application, and certification of needed soil and water conservation practices. He promoted soil erosion control through his work with programs such as CRP, WHIP, CSP, CREP, GPCP and others. He was part of the SCS National Resources Inventory (team leader in Western Nebraska), Plant Materials committee, and Wetland Inventory team.

Ed became a member of Soil Conservation Society of America (SCSA) in 1971, and was a member of the Lincoln, Mid America, and Panhandle NE chapters. He was Nebraska SCSA state president in 1982. He is presently the Panhandle area representative of the Nebraska Chapter SWCS, and also the president of the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Foundation. He has provided leadership in conducting several Nebraska State SWCS meetings, and is presently an Earth Team Volunteer.