Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County awards scholarships to graduating seniors

The members of Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County awarded four scholarships totaling $3,000 to area seniors at an awards luncheon at the Scottsbluff Country Club in May.

The four scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to family, community, and school. The recipients of the scholarships were: Alicia Gutierrez (Minatare High School), Hayley Blackstone (Mitchell High School); Katelyn Ott, Morrill High School); and Peyton Kriewald (Scottsbluff High School.)