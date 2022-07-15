 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County awards scholarships to graduating seniors

The members of Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County awarded four scholarships totaling $3,000 to area seniors at an awards luncheon at the Scottsbluff Country Club in May.

 The four scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to family, community, and school. The recipients of the scholarships were: Alicia Gutierrez (Minatare High School), Hayley Blackstone (Mitchell High School); Katelyn Ott, Morrill High School); and Peyton Kriewald (Scottsbluff High School.)

