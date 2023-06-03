Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County is pleased to announce the young women to received scholarships recently.

Receiving the Senior Scholarships were Lily Krahulik of Mitchell High School and Havela Hertzler of Scottsbluff High School.

The Dream It Be It Scholarships were presented to three young women who participated in the Dream It Be It at Scottsbluff High when they were high school sophomores. These ladies are Halsey Clark, Norma Diaz Alverez, and Febriola Hernandez Canela.

Live Your Dream awards are presented to women who are financially responsible for their family which furthering their education. Gloria Hanyani of Western Nebraska Community College was a recipient of this award for 2023.

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy, and action