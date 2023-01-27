Soroptimists inducts new members

The members of Soroptimists of Scotts Bluff County are pleased to welcome seven new members: Kerri Arnold and Courtney Vining of Gering; Patsy Yager of Morrill; Kelcie Mc Bridge, Lisa Salisbury, Chris Schwartzkopf, and Patti Anderson of Scottsbluff

The induction of new members Thursday night January 19th was followed by a program presented by Ashlynn Haun, now a student at Kansas State University. Ashlynn served for a summer at Hope Speaks in Kampala, Uganda, Africa.

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy, and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the panhandle community. The local club was chartered in 1958, and meetings are held in the Scotts Bluff Country Club on the first and third Thursdays of every month. Further information may be obtained on Facebook by going to Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.