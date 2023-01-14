South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — More than 3,200 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Overall, students from 34 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list.

Congratulations to these distinguished scholars from the Panhandle on earning this academic achievement:

— Dallas Kelso of Chadron, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

— Lainee Link of Gordon, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

— Abigail Bruns of Rushville, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

— Rebekah White of Scottsbluff, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences