St. Agnes students garner awards

St. Agnes School hosted the second quarter awards ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6. Students in PK-fifth grade were recognized for their achievements and academic progress in the second quarter.

Below are some of the special awards:

Honor Roll – Students must maintain a 90% cumulative average with no single average below an 85% (*denotes students with high distinction – 96% average or higher):

Third Grade: Kaden Blaylock, Zoe Calvert, Owen Engel, Audrey He, Sarah Kader, Matilda Kosman, Malia Linz, Holly Polk, Calliopi Schaff, Courtni Schaff, Ruby Schiff, Logan Smith, John Songco, Wyatt Visage, Mason Warburton, Asher Wilson, Carson Windhorst.

Fourth Grade: Giovanni Alvizar, Claire Ascherl, Easton Becker, Eliana Merrigan, Luna Merrigan, Mila Miller, *Rheanne Owens, Bella Songco, Kensington Suhr, Harper Verbeck.

Fifth Grade : Grant Celli,* Easton Hill, *Sakina Kader, Timothy King, *Jonah Klaas,* Nina Polk, *Emma Saucedo, *Reagan Schiff, *Morgan Smith,* Havynn Urdiales, *Lauren Weitzel.

Good Conduct Awards: PK: Bryn Calvert;, kindergarten: Arabella Gurrola; first: James Smith and Rachel Hafner; second: Ryker Dendinger and Catelina Varela; third: Calliopi Schaff; fourth: Aden Munoz; fifth: William Seymour.

PE Students of Quarter: PK: Kellan Covalt, kindergarten: Henry Preston; first: Natalia Alvizar; second: Leo Ascherl; third: Ruby Schiff; fourth: Claire Ascherl, fifth: Easton Hill.

Music Students of Quarter: PK: Rachel Schiff; kindergarten: Kane Marshall; first: Rose Schiff; second: Allie Windhorst; third: Malia Linz; fourth: Kensington Suhr; fifth: Nina Polk.

Library Students of Quarter: PK: Bryn Calvert; kindergarten: Anita Garcia; first: Drew Becker; second: William Adamson; third: Holly Polk; fourth: Rheanne Owens; fifth: Havynn Urdiales.

Improvement Awards: PK: James Hoesing, kindergarten: Carsen Stands, Iviana Garcia; first – Jaycee Smith (Math), Omar Robles (spelling), Hank Blaylock (spelling), Hazel Kosman (spelling), Mara Margheim (reading); second: Charles Vath; third: Kaden Blaylock; fourth: Nayeli Acosta (overall), Kensington Suhr (reading).