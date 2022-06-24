St. Agnes students recognized with awards

St. Agnes School held their final awards ceremonies and graduations the week of May 16-20. A number of students earned special recognitions.

American Legion Citizenship Award: Connelly Ascherl, Giuliana Suhr

April Wylie Reisberg Outstanding Fifth Grader: Lizbeth Cabrera-Hernandez

Scholastic Gold: Connelly Ascherl, Lizbeth Cabrera-Hernandez, Andrew Peck, Giuliana Suhr, Eroz Torres

Presidential Academic Excellence: Connelly Ascherl, Lizbeth Cabrera-Hernandez, Andrew Peck, Giuliana Suhr, Eroz Torres

Presidential Academic Achievement: David Hafner, Olivia Garcia

Scholastic Silver: Jose Acosta, Caylie Garcia & Axton Merrigan

Classroom Citizenship Awards: PK: Brynn Maas, Henry Preston; K: Natalia Alvizar, Ryker Colwell; First Grade: Allie Windhorst, Henry Hoesing, Second Grade: Holly Polk, Ruby Schiff andCarson Windhorst; Third Grade: Claire Ascherl, Rheanne Owens and Easton Becker

4th Gr: Morgan Smith, Easton Hill and Luis Acosta, Fifth Grade: Giuliana Suhr, Connelly Ascherl

Virtuous Students of the Year: Solarah Gould, Connelly Ascherl, Easton Hill

PE Students of Quarter: PK: Mustafa Awadallah; K: Demetrius Shope; First: Charles Vath; Second: Owen Engel; Third: Tristan Hoesing, Fourth Grade: Nina Polk, Fifth Grade: David Hafner

Music Students of Quarter: PK: Brynn Maas; K: Rachel Hafner; First Grade: Kennedy Rief and Marshall Rief

Second Gr: Holly Polk; Third Grade: Easton Becker; Fourth Grade: Solarah Gould; Fifth Grade: Axton Merrigan

Library Students of Quarter: PK: Sullivan Gauthier; K: Natalia Alvizar; First: Lewis Merrigan; Second: John Songco; Third: Kensington Suhr; Fourth: Eva Rodriguez; Fifth: Jose Acosta-Franco

4th Quarter Honor Roll

Third Grade: Giovanni Alvizar, Claire Ascherl, Easton Becker, Tristan Hoesing, Sloane Margheim, Eliana Merrigan, Luna Merrigan, Mila Miller, Rheanne Owens, Isabella Songco, Harper Verbeck

Fourth Grade: Luis Acosta, Grant Celli, Solarah Gould, Easton Hill, Sakina Kader, Timothy King, Jonah Klaas, Nina Polk, Emma Saucedo, Reagan Schiff, Morgan Smith, Havynn Urdiales, Lauren Weitzel

Fifth Grade: Connelly Ascherl, Lizbeth Cabrera-Hernandez, Caylie Garcia, Andrew Peck, Giuliana Suhr