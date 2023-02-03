KEARNEY – Students from 92 high schools in Nebraska participated in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance on Jan. 30.

The event includes 558 high school music students who worked with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. Concerts featured the UNK Wind Ensemble and the UNK Choraleers.

Tickets, which include admission to both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.

The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.

This year’s participants include:

Alliance: Annaka Digmann, Ann Ryan, Ariale Hindman, Ayvrie Waldron, Brexten KimmelDaulton Mangas, Kailie Stone, Landyn Branstiter, Matthew Moomey

Gering: Emily Coakley, Emily Hutton, Hannah Boyd, Lily Kadolph, Natalie Peterson, Samuel Martindale, Zephaniah Henderson

Mitchell: Anna Cheek, Brennalyn Carlson, Breya Docekal, Jayse Marez, Landen Murphy, Toni McGinley

Morrill: Cecilia Barron, Camryn Chapman, Elizabeth Henderson, LuzMarie Gomez