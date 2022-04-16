 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stephenson competes in the Wyoming Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

Stephenson competes in Wyomign Army National Guard State Bes

Cade N. Stephenson

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – Spc. Cade N. Stephenson, of Alliance, competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center March 31-April 3.

Stephenson is a musician with the 67th Army Band, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.

“I joined the National Guard because all of high school felt easy,” said Stephenson. “I wanted to go to basic training and experience something the average person could not complete.”

Stephenson received an award and recognition for his morale boost to the competitors and support staff during the competition.

