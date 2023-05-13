Nebraska CASA Association held the 12th annual CASAblanca Gala on March 31 in Lincoln. This celebration of Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers was also the state organization’s 25th anniversary.

Although this fundraiser is hosted each year, this year the organization provided an award to former State Senator John and Rita Stinner for their support of Nebraska’s children.

Nebraska CASA’s board president Margaret Buck said, “Rita has received many awards for her dedication to bringing the arts into children’s lives. As a teacher and a supporter of many arts organizations and initiatives, we know she’s changed numerous lives. The arts help children develop communication and language skills, increase creativity, and improve self-esteem. For children who have experienced trauma, the arts may be the way healing begins.”

Former Senator John Stinner was recognized for his leadership in the Legislature. Children in foster care are in the custody of the State of Nebraska.

“During Senator Stinner’s tenure, the legislature made an incredible difference in the policies and programs that control these children’s lives. Having legislators like Senator Stinner lead and support policy change that improves programming affecting children in foster care and the funding is essential," Nebraska CASA’s Executive Director Corrie Kielty said.

The Stinners are long-time supporters of CASA of Scotts Bluff County. CASA programs recruit, screen, train, and support volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children in foster care.