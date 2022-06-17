Students awarded SEA, SEA-Emma Kienke Scholarships

Angelica Anaya, Sawyer Riddick and Justin Sharp are each recipients of a $2,000 SEA-Emma Kienke Scholarship. Angelica is the daughter of Ramiro and Acerina Anaya. She plans to attend UNK and major in elementary education. Sawyer is the son of Rich and Kim Riddick. He plans to attend UNO and major in music technology and production. Justin is the son of Christine Castillo. He plans to attend UNL and major in nursing.