A Gering student is among a record 94 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony May 20 at Memorial Stadium.

Jaela Kae Hardin, daughter of Eric Hardin, garnered the honor. Hardin majored in psychology, College of Arts and Sciences.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

Hardin was also among 264 graduating seniors who have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Caleb Koranda, of Mitchell, also completed the honors program. Koranda graduated the College of Engineering and College of Arts and Sciences.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of Honors graduates in a single term in the program's 37-year history.

F