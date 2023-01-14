 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Students earn honors from Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently released a listing of its students named to the Fall 2022 President's List and Dean's Lists. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. 

Area students earning spots on the President's List were:  Cortney Lewis of Potter; Ryan Foults of Alliance; Kelsey Ashford of Scottsbluff; Deanne Rodriguez of Scottsbluff; Josiah Taylor-Lewis of Scottsbluff; Kori Oedekoven of Pine Bluffs and Jessica Plitt of Lingle.

Scott Fleming of Gordon has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. 

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. 

