Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution's Spring 2023 academic honors lists.
The President's List contains students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Hometowns listed reflect the student's preferred home address.
Students honored were: Isabella Middleton, of Alliance; Cade Stephenson, of Alliance; Katelynn Gomez, of Alliance; Serenity Sterkel, of Alliance; Hannah Weare, of Alliance; Isaac Weems, of Alliance; Dylan Sward, of Alliance; Alicia Tyree, of Alliance; Kayla Campos, of Alliance; Olivia Behrends, of Alliance; Wyatt Fiscus, of Bayard; Alicia Gutierrez, of Bayard; Angela Patterson, of Bayard; Tzu-Yang Lin, of Bayard; Curtis Freeze, of Bridgeport; Kylee Rahmig, of Bridgeport; Chance Cooper, of Bridgeport; Madison Sandstrom,of Chadron; Nicole Scarrow, of Chadron; Sydney Brown, of Chadron; Josie Nelson, of Chadron; Dylon Two Dogs, of Chadron; Thomas Hughes, of Chadron; Michael Anderson, of Chadron; Brayla Miller, of Chadron; Cobie Bila, of Chadron; Savanna Sayaloune, of Chadron; Katelyn Diehl, of Chadron; Ella O'Brien, of Chadron; Mayson Fagot, of Chappell; Karen Norton, of Crawford; Jeremy Carley, of Dalton; Misty Ford, of Gering; Coleton Bevins, of Gering; Tukker Romey, of Gering; Adam Scanlan, of Gering; Taylor Koros, of Gering; Mackenzie Gable, of Gering; Porter Robbins, of Gering; Sierra Garrett, of Gordon; Jace Stumpff, of Gordon; Anna Thompson, of Gordon; Ashley Burrows, of Hay Springs; Ciara McCance, of Hay Springs; Sydney Biesecker, of Kimball; Reid Spady, of Lewellen; Taya McMillen, of Lodgepole; Maddison Schlosser, of Minatare; Francisco Barrios, of Mitchell; Shani Bewley, of Mitchell; Rylan Aguallo, of Mitchell; Jake Chasek, of Mitchell; Megan Sinks, of Morrill; Dahnna Miller, of Oshkosh; Osiel Cano, of Oshkosh; Osvaldo Cano, of Oshkosh; Celestina Dean, of Oshkosh; Morgan Smith, of Oshkosh; Micah Stouffer, of Rushville; Zackary Wellnitz, of Rushville; Erin Hayhurst, of Scottsbluff; Yazmin Marquez, of Scottsbluff; Logan Moravec, of Scottsbluff; Ian Papenfus, of Scottsbluff; Donovan Reese, of Scottsbluff; Phillip Soto, of Scottsbluff; Kai Brixton, of Scottsbluff; Kodie Harimon of Scottsbluff; Maceo Ayala, of Scottsbluff; Alexandra Harris, of Scottsbluff; Madison Miller, of Scottsbluff; Aaron Price, of Scottsbluff; Meagan Shuey, of Scottsbluff; James Bruner, of Scottsbluff; McKenzie Andrew, of Sidney; Tiffany Hobson, of Sidney, Lydia Peters, of Sidney; Paige Pritchard, of Sidney; Julie Bellendir, of Sidney; Jersie Misegadis, of Sidney; Elizabeth Swayze, of Sidney; Rebekah Carlson, of Sidney; Katrina Christensen, of Guernsey; Callie Fritzler, of Lingle.; Alec Penfield, of Lusk; Braden Mechem, of Torrington; Seth Norris, of Torrington,; Bailey Powell, of Torrington and Kadra Clark, of Yoder.