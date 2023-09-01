Students honored were: Isabella Middleton, of Alliance; Cade Stephenson, of Alliance; Katelynn Gomez, of Alliance; Serenity Sterkel, of Alliance; Hannah Weare, of Alliance; Isaac Weems, of Alliance; Dylan Sward, of Alliance; Alicia Tyree, of Alliance; Kayla Campos, of Alliance; Olivia Behrends, of Alliance; Wyatt Fiscus, of Bayard; Alicia Gutierrez, of Bayard; Angela Patterson, of Bayard; Tzu-Yang Lin, of Bayard; Curtis Freeze, of Bridgeport; Kylee Rahmig, of Bridgeport; Chance Cooper, of Bridgeport; Madison Sandstrom,of Chadron; Nicole Scarrow, of Chadron; Sydney Brown, of Chadron; Josie Nelson, of Chadron; Dylon Two Dogs, of Chadron; Thomas Hughes, of Chadron; Michael Anderson, of Chadron; Brayla Miller, of Chadron; Cobie Bila, of Chadron; Savanna Sayaloune, of Chadron; Katelyn Diehl, of Chadron; Ella O'Brien, of Chadron; Mayson Fagot, of Chappell; Karen Norton, of Crawford; Jeremy Carley, of Dalton; Misty Ford, of Gering; Coleton Bevins, of Gering; Tukker Romey, of Gering; Adam Scanlan, of Gering; Taylor Koros, of Gering; Mackenzie Gable, of Gering; Porter Robbins, of Gering; Sierra Garrett, of Gordon; Jace Stumpff, of Gordon; Anna Thompson, of Gordon; Ashley Burrows, of Hay Springs; Ciara McCance, of Hay Springs; Sydney Biesecker, of Kimball; Reid Spady, of Lewellen; Taya McMillen, of Lodgepole; Maddison Schlosser, of Minatare; Francisco Barrios, of Mitchell; Shani Bewley, of Mitchell; Rylan Aguallo, of Mitchell; Jake Chasek, of Mitchell; Megan Sinks, of Morrill; Dahnna Miller, of Oshkosh; Osiel Cano, of Oshkosh; Osvaldo Cano, of Oshkosh; Celestina Dean, of Oshkosh; Morgan Smith, of Oshkosh; Micah Stouffer, of Rushville; Zackary Wellnitz, of Rushville; Erin Hayhurst, of Scottsbluff; Yazmin Marquez, of Scottsbluff; Logan Moravec, of Scottsbluff; Ian Papenfus, of Scottsbluff; Donovan Reese, of Scottsbluff; Phillip Soto, of Scottsbluff; Kai Brixton, of Scottsbluff; Kodie Harimon of Scottsbluff; Maceo Ayala, of Scottsbluff; Alexandra Harris, of Scottsbluff; Madison Miller, of Scottsbluff; Aaron Price, of Scottsbluff; Meagan Shuey, of Scottsbluff; James Bruner, of Scottsbluff; McKenzie Andrew, of Sidney; Tiffany Hobson, of Sidney, Lydia Peters, of Sidney; Paige Pritchard, of Sidney; Julie Bellendir, of Sidney; Jersie Misegadis, of Sidney; Elizabeth Swayze, of Sidney; Rebekah Carlson, of Sidney; Katrina Christensen, of Guernsey; Callie Fritzler, of Lingle.; Alec Penfield, of Lusk; Braden Mechem, of Torrington; Seth Norris, of Torrington,; Bailey Powell, of Torrington and Kadra Clark, of Yoder.