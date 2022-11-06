 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students perform in fall recital

The following students were selected by the Platte Valley Music Teachers’ Association to perform in the fall student recital on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Calvary Memorial Church.

From left to right are: First row, Coote Mulloy, Avery Tofflemire, Riley Ibero, Jonah Flammang and William Schlickbernd. Second row, Cloie Mulloy, Kirsten Shannon, Emme Tofflemire and Ender Walker. Third row, left to right: Sam Babic, Ivy Mosel, Cali Mulloy and Lilli Flammang. Fourth row: Natalie Johnson, Kallie Fulk and Caydra Mulloy.

