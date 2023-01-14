 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Students recognized for Fall 2022 term honors

SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 224 students to its honors list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Adah Pflughoeft of Lusk, Wyoming, earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the Fall 2022 honors list.

Joel Baker of Alliance, earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the Fall 2022 honors list.

Nathaniel Mars of Kimball, earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the Fall 2022 honors list.

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, which currently serves more than 2,500 students.

