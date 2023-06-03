Platte Valley Music Teachers showcased their students during a spring recital held on Sunday, April 16, at Calvary Memorial Church.
Students performing were:
Front row, left to right: Coote Mulloy, Joy Bagley, Cherish Bagley, Cloie Mulloy and Reata Loomis.
Second row: Drew Kaufman, Jonah Flammang, Cali Mulloy, Kelly Childers and Kynlee Kaufman.
Third row: Brendan Benzel, Caydra Mulloy, Ava Schank, Lilli Flammang and Dylan Eble.
Forth: Max Wiggins, Jonah Klaas, Delight Bagley, Luke Olsen and Nateka Eble.
Fifth: Brecken Benzel, Ray Reinhardt and Cameo Mulloy.