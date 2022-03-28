Summer Gonzalez of Alliance among hospital leaders graduating from QI Residency Program

LINCOLN — On Friday, March 4, seventeen hospital quality leaders graduated from Nebraska Hospital Association’s Quality Improvement (QI) Residency Program. One Panhandle leader, Summer Gonzalez, Quality Division Associate, Box Butte General Hospital of Alliance, was among those recognized.

This program was developed as a result of the vision and support of the NHA Rural Quality Improvement Steering Committee.

The Rural Quality Improvement Steering Committee is a group of thought leaders who work together to provide the framework for developing, supporting and promoting top quality initiatives throughout the state of Nebraska. The Rural QI Steering Committee represents engaged hospital quality leaders, the Nebraska Office of Rural Health, Nebraska Coalition of Patient Safety, Capture Falls, Nebraska Association of Quality, Risk and Safety (NAHQRS) and the Nebraska Hospital Association.

In 2018, the Nebraska Rural QI Steering Committee determined the need for a rural quality improvement residency program. “The Rural QI Residency program covers all areas a rural quality leader may be responsible for including; quality and performance improvement management, data management, patient safety, disaster preparedness, infection control, medical staff credentialing and privileging,” Margaret Woeppel, NHA Vice President of Quality & Data said in a press release. “The objective of this program is to provide a collaborative learning environment focused on mentoring and networking to develop empowered statewide leaders.”

“The Nebraska Hospital Association is very proud of the quality and nursing leaders in our Quality Improvement Residency Program,” Jeremy Nordquist, President of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said. “The knowledge they gained and the work they are doing will improve health care throughout our state, delivering better outcomes and improved patient experience.”