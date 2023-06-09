Sunflower Historical Society has selected its 2023 Scholarship recipient, Samantha (Sam) Darnell, 2023 graduate of Windsor High School, Windsor Colorado. She will be receiving a $800 Scholarship.

Samantha is the granddaughter of Jim and Calleen Darnell. Jim Darnell was a 1967 Sunflower Graduate and Calleen was a 1968 Sunflower Graduate. Both are members of the Sunflower Historical Society.

Samanatha will be attending South Dakota of Mines and Technology to get a degree in Mechanical Engineering beginning this fall.