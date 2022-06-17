Tabor Dance students win awards, scholarships in competitions

Tabor Dance Academy, Scottsbluff, brings home awards and scholarships after completing the 2021-22 dance competition season. The TDA Competition team attended four different competitions this season.

Graduating senior soloists this year are Olivia Hilyard, Jadyn Wetherington, Zada Hernandez, Jenna Sterling, Annaliese Schleve and Bianca Moreno.

Thirty TDA dancers began their competition season in January and concluded May 1st.

Tribute National Dance Talent held in Denver awarded TDA the Touching Heart Award for outstanding sportsmanship and support of fellow competitors. Also Sierra Little was named the winner of the “Tribute To My Parents Essay.“

Other awards: Judges Choice Award to choreographers Danielle Fitzke, “You’re Gonna Be Okay,” and Tiffany Tabor Mackrill, “Church”; Third Overall petite solo and first runner up Outstanding Petite Dance, Mila Ybarra; Third Place Overall large group, “Candy Shop Drop”; Standout Male- Ethan Bosche

Celebration Dance Talent held in Rapid City, South Dakota winners included: Shining Star Division, Petite Solo first place, Mila Ybarra; Second place, Raelee Fitzke; Petite Trio, first place, “Three Friends,” Raelee Fitzke, Carlie Sheldon, Mila Ybarra; Second place overall Junior Trio, “Watch Me,” Ella Bosche, Quinn Mackrill and Emma Saucedo; Teen Solo winners, first place overall, Elia Ybarra and choreography award to Tiffany Tabor Mackrill, “Breathe Again”; fifth place, Ethan Bosche, Sierra Little 11th and Nyah Huck, 12th place; Zavanah Chavez, “Outstanding Senior Dancer” award and 3rd place Senior solo; first place, Overall Teen Small Group, “Can Anybody Hear Me,” Elia Ybarra, Sierra Little, Zavanah Chavez, Nadaley Tarr, Ethan Bosche; Outstanding Performance Award to Quinn Mackrill and the Photogenic award to Nyah Huck.

Next, the TDA team attended Spotlight Dance Cup in Gillette, Wyo. Competition in the Elite Gems Divisions: first place, Petite solo, Raelee Fitzke; second place, Mila Ybarra; first place overall, “Three Friends” mini trio Raelee Fitzke, Carlie Sheldon, Mila Ybarra; Junior Overall Solo, fourth place winner, Quinn Mackrill; eighth place, Emma Saucedo; fifth place overall Teen solo, Elia Ybarra; seventh place overall Senior solo, Zavanah Chavez; first place overall teen large group,“Church,” Addisyn Kersenbrock Alivia Scott, Bianca McDonald, Chloe Jenkins, Elia Ybarra, Ella Johnson, Emersen Hilyard, Emma Marks, Ethan Bosche, Jadyn Wetherington, Kyndal Burgner, Marissa Haun, Nadaley Tarr, Natalie Back, Nyah Huck, Olivia Hilyard, Sierra Little, Zavanah Chavez; first place overall, Diamond Production winner,“ Whitney Remixed,” all TDA dancers; The Junior Dance Down, overall third place, Ella Bosche and fourth place, Quinn Mackrill

The Final Competition held in Denver was NUVO. Awards were: Studio Pick High Score, “Cloudy Day,” Marissa Haun, Emma Marks, Ella Johnson Jadyn Wetherington; Standout Scholarships awards, Nyah Huck, Olivia Hilyard, Emma Marks, Elia Ybarra, Mila Ybarra, Ella Johnson, Zavanah Chavez, Quinn Mackrill and Emma Saucedo; Die Hard Dancer Scholarships, Ethan Bosche and Micah Fitzke.