Teacher of the Visually Impaired recieves statewide scholar

On March 18, 2022, ESU 13 Teacher of the Visually Impaired, Megan Macy, was awarded the Karen Markussen Scholarship from the Nebraska Center for the Education of the Blind (NCECBVI).

A $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a student in their senior year of a vision or orientation/mobility endorsement/degree program for the purpose of completing such endorsement/degree. The grant must be utilized to assist the recipient professionally.

Macy joined ESU 13 in 2019 as a part-time teacher for Meridian School. In addition to working in Meridian, Macy also worked with a mentor to serve the visually impaired students in the Panhandle. During that time, Macy was a full-time graduate student at University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), pursuing an endorsement to become a Teacher of the Visually Impaired (TVI). Macy became a full-time TVI at ESU 13 in 2020 and completed her TVI endorsement in August of 2021.

“Megan has been a great partner to NCECBVI and has already shown leadership in the field,’ said NCECBVI Campus Administrator Sally Schreiner. ‘Her commitment speaks for itself as she is also planning to further her education beyond visual impairments and enroll in the UNL Orientation and Mobility Degree Program. This will greatly benefit students in western Nebraska where there is a huge need for these specialists in the field.

Macy will begin her studies with UNL this fall to become certified in Orientation and Mobility. This certification will allow her to teach individuals with visual impairments how to live more independently and travel safely in their environment.

“There are so many needs in the Panhandle for students with visual impairments that I have decided to continue my education to be dual certified. The Karen Markussen Scholarship will help me pay for this program. I am in my third year with ESU 13, and I absolutely love my job as a TVI. The schools I serve and the kids I get to work with are phenomenal. We truly have the best out here in the west, and I am so grateful that a path was presented to me in 2019 that got me exactly where I am today,” Macy said.