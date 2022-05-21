TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County celebrates graduating seniors

As the academic year comes to a close, several TeamMates matches are celebrating a major milestone — graduation.

This year, eight TeamMates mentees will graduate from Gering and Scottsbluff High School. Two mentees from the Scotts Bluff County TeamMates Mentoring program earned scholarships from the local Scotts Bluff County Chapter to pursue a post-secondary education.

“It is a great feeling and very rewarding to help youth not only reach their full potential by graduating from high school, but to also help them pursue their dreams of a post-secondary education,” said Mary Kay Haun, program coordinator. “None of this would be possible if it weren’t for generous individual donors and organizations who contribute to our local program. We feel very grateful to live in such a wonderful community that supports TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County.”

Hunter Garcia, a senior TeamMates mentee at Scottsbluff High School is the recipient of a $1,000 scholar-ship from Scotts Bluff County TeamMates. Hunter has been matched with his mentor, Calvin Arnold, for the last four years. Hunter credits Calvin for listening and understanding where he is coming from. “I looked forward to hanging out with Calvin and we became good friends.” Hunter plans on attending WNCC in the fall and major in business. Hunter will also play baseball for WNCC. He has a personal goal of playing Major League Baseball.

Nic Smith, a senior TeamMates mentee at Gering High School is the recipient of a $1,500 Peg Deines Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established by the Scotts Bluff County TeamMates Chapter in memory of Peg Deines whose giving spirit was shown in her tireless effort to help others. Nic has been matched with his mentor, Gene McDowell, for three years. Nic credits Gene for being his support system. “Gene has encouraged me to set goals and then helped me achieve those goals. He has always offered me help with my school work and anything in my life. Gene cares about and understands me. He has taught me so much about life and college. I now know what it means to be a respectful caring person.” Nic is planning on attending WNCC in the fall and major in cyber security.

Congratulations to TeamMates Class of 2022 and their mentors for fulfilling the TeamMates mission of positively impacting the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential.

To become a mentor, go to teammates.org or email Mary Kay Haun at mkhaun@gamil.com.