he following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Sera Glass, of Torrington, at University of Wyoming; Lexie Jackson, of Gering, at Wayne State College; Jacob Krul, of Scottsbluff, at University of Wyoming; Rileigh Mapel, of Albion ,at Wayne State College; Miguel Rocha, of Scottsbluff, at University of Nebraska at Omaha.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.