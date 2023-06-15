he following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Sera Glass, of Torrington, at University of Wyoming; Lexie Jackson, of Gering, at Wayne State College; Jacob Krul, of Scottsbluff, at University of Wyoming; Rileigh Mapel, of Albion ,at Wayne State College; Miguel Rocha, of Scottsbluff, at University of Nebraska at Omaha.