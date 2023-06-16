Recent Gering High School graduates Kaitlyn Peterson and Hannah Boyd have been named winners of the prestigious $2,500 International P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.

Kaitlyn was nominated by Gering Chapter GI; Hannah was nominated by Gering Chapter EV. These nominations were based on recognition of the candidates' excellence in academics, leadership, extracurricular activities, and community service. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is one of the largest community-based women's organizations in North America. It provides loans, grants, and scholarships through its six philanthropies to help recipients achieve their educational goals.

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Davin and Sarah Peterson of Gering. Kaitlyn will be attending the University of Nebraska this fall where she will be majoring in Secondary Education with an emphasis in English and Spanish.

A 4.0 student at Gering High, Kaitlyn has been involved in a wide variety of activities: Speech, Mock Trial, Treble Choir, Band, leads in school musicals, National Honor Society, and Color Guard. In addition, Kaitlyn took several dual credit Honor Classes in conjunction with WNCC. Kaitlyn also stays busy outside of school with Girl Scouts, volunteering at the Riverside Zoo Spooktacular, participating in Highway Cleanups, as well as performing in several Theatre West TOFY Productions.

Hannah is the daughter of Mike and Lydia Boyd. She will be attending the University of Nebraska this fall. After receiving her B.S. in Science, Hannah hopes to be admitted to a veterinary medicine program and become a veterinarian.

Hannah is a 4.0 student with community service involvement which reflect her commitment to help others. She is actively involved in her church's outreach activities at the Jeremiah House in Scottsbluff. She has participated in the Firefighter Mission since 2019, feeding and supporting firefighters that are participating in emergency response drill. While a student at GJHS, through Rachels Club she helped establish a donation-based clothing outlet in the school. Her music and academic activities include Harmony, leads in school musicals, Mock Trial, Speech Team, National Honor Society, and HOSA.

STAR is the most recent of the P.E.O. philanthropies. Since its beginning in 1869, P.E.O. has provided nearly $304 million in financial assistance to more than 102,000 recipients, Each of the over 6,000 P.E.O. Chapters in the U.S. And Canada is able to nominate a STAR candidate.