Two Panhandle students graduate from Central Community College

Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings.
The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Panhandle recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree: Wyatt Pankowski, of Bridgeport, welding technology, with honors.
Diploma: Bryce D. Seier, of Morrill, diesel technology.