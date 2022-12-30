 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Panhandle students graduate from Central Community College

Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings.

The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Panhandle recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree: Wyatt Pankowski, of Bridgeport, welding technology, with honors.

Diploma: Bryce D. Seier, of Morrill, diesel technology.

